SUBSONIC PLAYLIST : 07/15/2017

SUBSONIC: 7/15/17

with DJ Aaron Axelsen

10PM

WHITE STRIPES- seven nation army (glitch mob remix)

BLACK- party people

CHAINSMOKERS & COLDPLAY- something just like this (dimitri vegas remix)

TIMMY TRUMPET- Al Pacino

VAMPIRE WEEKEND- the kids don’t stand a chance (chromeo remix)

LORDE- green light (chromeo remix)

EMPIRE OF THE SUN- walking on a dream (rac remix)

CHVRCHES- leave a trace (goldroom remix)

TWENTY ONE PILOTS- car radio (great good fine ok remix) JOSH AND TYLER

BEN GOLD- the gateway

MARNIK & MIAMI BLUE- matador

IMAGINE DRAGONS- believer (kaskade remix)

CAMELPHAT- cola

BOB MOSES- tearing me up (a-trak remix)

11PM

BLINK 182- all the small things (justin caruso remix)

BASSNECTAR- i’m up

PORTUGAL. THE MAN- feel it still (lido remix)

BROHUG- if i’m wrong

GORILLAZ- feel good inc (stanton warriors remix)

SOFI TUKKER- fuck they

THE KILLERS- somebody told me (josh harris remix)

ROBERT NICKSON- euphorica

THE VAUDE VILLAINZ- jumpin jack

QUIX- lucy’s place

FLOSSTRADAMUS- how ya gon’ do that

RELEASE THE WOOLVES- midnight

PARTY FAVOR- wawa

RL GRIME- remis

12AM

PHANTOGRAM- when i’m small (rac remix)

CHRIS SCHWEIZER- atom

MARSHMELLOW- alone

GRIZ- good times roll (ephwurd remix)

PASSION PIT- sleepyhead (two friends remix)

JAMIS- renegade master (dimitri vegas & like mike remix)

FEED ME & KILL THE NOISE- crazy maybe

DJ PHANTASY- let it shine

BLOODY BEETROOTS- warp 1.9

CUT COPY- hearts on fire (midnight juggernauts remix)

MAGGIE ROGERS- alaska (tycho remix)

NICK TALOS- electric feel (mgmt cover)

DIGITALISM- utopia

JONAS RATHSMAN- within borders

DJ KRUSH- on the lips