SUBSONIC PLAYLIST : 07/15/2017

SUBSONIC: 7/15/17
with DJ Aaron Axelsen
10PM
WHITE STRIPES- seven nation army (glitch mob remix)
- BLACK- party people
CHAINSMOKERS & COLDPLAY- something just like this (dimitri vegas remix)
TIMMY TRUMPET- Al Pacino
VAMPIRE WEEKEND- the kids don’t stand a chance (chromeo remix)
LORDE- green light (chromeo remix)
EMPIRE OF THE SUN- walking on a dream (rac remix)
CHVRCHES- leave a trace (goldroom remix)
TWENTY ONE PILOTS- car radio (great good fine ok remix) JOSH AND TYLER
BEN GOLD- the gateway
MARNIK & MIAMI BLUE- matador
IMAGINE DRAGONS- believer (kaskade remix)
CAMELPHAT- cola
BOB MOSES- tearing me up (a-trak remix)
11PM
BLINK 182- all the small things (justin caruso remix)
BASSNECTAR- i’m up
PORTUGAL. THE MAN- feel it still (lido remix)
BROHUG- if i’m wrong
GORILLAZ- feel good inc (stanton warriors remix)
SOFI TUKKER- fuck they
THE KILLERS- somebody told me (josh harris remix)
ROBERT NICKSON- euphorica
THE VAUDE VILLAINZ- jumpin jack
QUIX- lucy’s place
FLOSSTRADAMUS- how ya gon’ do that
RELEASE THE WOOLVES- midnight
PARTY FAVOR- wawa
RL GRIME- remis
12AM
PHANTOGRAM- when i’m small (rac remix)
CHRIS SCHWEIZER- atom
MARSHMELLOW- alone
GRIZ- good times roll (ephwurd remix)
PASSION PIT- sleepyhead (two friends remix)
JAMIS- renegade master (dimitri vegas & like mike remix)
FEED ME & KILL THE NOISE- crazy maybe
DJ PHANTASY- let it shine
BLOODY BEETROOTS- warp 1.9
CUT COPY- hearts on fire (midnight juggernauts remix)
MAGGIE ROGERS- alaska (tycho remix)
NICK TALOS- electric feel (mgmt cover)
DIGITALISM- utopia
JONAS RATHSMAN- within borders
DJ KRUSH- on the lips