Chester Bennington Dead, Linkin Park Singer Commits Suicide By Hanging

July 20, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

TMZ is reporting that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has committed suicide on Thursday morning. He was 41 years old.

The band was set to play San Jose this October.

Bennington’s death falls on what would’ve been his friend Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday. Cornell hanged himself in May.

Bennington is survived by his wife and six children.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. More information can be found on the suicide prevention lifeline website.

We will provide details as they come in.

