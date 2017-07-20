Hints Point Towards Nintendo Launching An N64 Classic Edition

Nintendo miniature version of the NES was a big hit, though very tough to get your hands on in 2016. Since then, they’ve unveiled the mini version of Super Nintendo, which will also be hard to find.

Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox 2 + 18 more games? Now you’re playing with super power! #SNESClassic launches 9/29. pic.twitter.com/BPPGjpskPT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2017

Now 90s kids have yet another reason to get excited as Nintendo filed a trademark for the Nintendo 64 controller earlier this week. What does this mean? It might not mean anything, but the conclusion many are jumping to is that it could mean the release of a Nintendo 64 Classic Edition is imminent.

If Nintendo were to release a miniature classic version of the 1996 gaming system it would be a very big deal, so, why not? If it does come about it likely wouldn’t be until 2018 at the earliest as the focus this year is SNES classic.

