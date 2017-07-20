Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.20.17

Double Trouble Thursday has returned, bringing with it a double long podcast of the entirety of today’s show. Today’s show saw the return of the Generation Game, where a hated millennial took on a Generation Xer and a member of the newly created Xennial Generation in a battle of trivia that would be known by at least member of the game. If anything was learned, it was that Kevin is definitely not a millennial, especially based on the way he tried to pronounce “Pewdipie”.
Plus, the show wanted to teach the impressionable youth about the dangers of taking other people’s medication in a round of Random Pill Roulette, where each member of the show span the wheel and was forced to take a random pill. Useless Weirdo was being a pussy as expected, but Kevin was definitely worried about the pills that were found in the studio without a single clue as to what they were. Dead Eyes was on hand to try and do some detective work, but it’s never a good sign when there’s a sign of shock in his dead eyes when looking at his computer screen.
Also on today’s podcast:
- Joey Chestnut called in to get folks excited for his big celebration today at Casino Matrix
- Coachella Eric gave his take on the current season of the hit show The Bachelorette
- How Kevin ended up accidentally letting his infant daughter watch porn on his phone
- And more!
