Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.20.17

Double Trouble Thursday has returned, bringing with it a double long podcast of the entirety of today’s show. Today’s show saw the return of the Generation Game, where a hated millennial took on a Generation Xer and a member of the newly created Xennial Generation in a battle of trivia that would be known by at least member of the game. If anything was learned, it was that Kevin is definitely not a millennial, especially based on the way he tried to pronounce “Pewdipie”.

Plus, the show wanted to teach the impressionable youth about the dangers of taking other people’s medication in a round of Random Pill Roulette, where each member of the show span the wheel and was forced to take a random pill. Useless Weirdo was being a pussy as expected, but Kevin was definitely worried about the pills that were found in the studio without a single clue as to what they were. Dead Eyes was on hand to try and do some detective work, but it’s never a good sign when there’s a sign of shock in his dead eyes when looking at his computer screen.

Also on today’s podcast:

Joey Chestnut called in to get folks excited for his big celebration today at Casino Matrix

Coachella Eric gave his take on the current season of the hit show The Bachelorette

How Kevin ended up accidentally letting his infant daughter watch porn on his phone

And more!

