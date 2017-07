By Abby Hassler

Linkin Park debuted a new music video for their hit track “Talking to Myself” today (July 20) off their seventh studio album, One More Light.

The video features a split screen collage of black-and-white and filtered tour and show footage. Clips of excited fans and backstage footage are interspersed between shots of the band performing on stage to their latest record.

Watch “Talking To Myself” below.