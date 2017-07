Tonight, as a tribute to the late Chester Bennington we gave you over an hour of commercial-free Linkin Park music. We kicked it off with this acapella version of “Numb” and many of you asked where you could find it. Here it is:

Watch Chris Cornell & Chester Bennington Duet On “Hunger Strike”

For artist reactions and LIVE105’s history with Linkin Park head here.

We’ll miss you, Chester. A great guy with an iconic voice.