Remembering Chester: Dallas’ Backstage Interview With Linkin Park in 2012

July 20, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

Here’s an interview from the archives when Dallas caught up with Chester Bennington and Dave Farrell of Linkin Park backstage at the Honda Civic Tour stop at Shoreline in 2012.

The guys talked about making a set-list, touring with Incubus and Mutemath, and more.

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. More information can be found on the organization’s website.

