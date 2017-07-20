Remembering Chester: Linkin Park With Kevin Klein Live At NSSN 2014

With the news of his death, here is the video from the time that Chester Bennington and Mike Sinola joined Kevin Klein Live backstage at LIVE 105’s NSSN 2014.

Watch the video below.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. More information can be found on the organization’s website.