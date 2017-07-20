Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

That Time Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, And Twenty One Pilots Played Together In SF

July 20, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Fall Out Boy, Panic! at the Disco, San Francisco, Twenty One Pilots

Do you remember back in 2013 when Fall Out Boy surprisingly came out of their hiatus, released the album “Save Rock And Roll” & subsequently went on tours that brought them to Oakland’s Fox Theater and then a fall tour that had them come to San Francisco’s America’s Cup Pavilion with both Panic! At The Disco AND twenty one pilots opening? That tour was big then, but would be HUGE now.

#21Pilots in #SanFrancisco #2013 #AmericasCupPavilion



On Saturday night September 21, 2013 twenty one pilots kicked off the show at the makeshift waterfront venue and played the following:

  • “Car Radio”
  • “Guns For Hands”
  • “Holding Onto You”
  • “Ode To Sleep”
  • “House of Gold”
  • “Migraine”

A majority of the crowd was unfamiliar with the band at that point, but there’s a lot who got to say they saw them for the first time there. Next up was Panic! At The Disco:

rp ac34sepd20 5812 That Time Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, And Twenty One Pilots Played Together In SF

21/09/13 – San Francisco (USA,CA) – 34th America’s Cup – Final Match – Day 11

PHOTOS: Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, Twenty One Pilots @ America’s Cup Pavilion

Panic! was preparing to release “Too Weird To Live Too Rare To Die” in a few weeks, and here was what they played:

  1. Time to Dance
  2. The Ballad of Mona Lisa
  3. The Only Difference Between Martyrdom and Suicide Is Press Coverage
  4. Let’s Kill Tonight
  5. This Is Gospel
  6. Ready to Go (Get Me Out of My Mind)
  7. Miss Jackson
  8. But It’s Better If You Do
  9. Nine in the Afternoon
  10. I Write Sins Not Tragedies

Fall Out Boy closed out the night at their biggest Bay Area show in years.

Here’s what they played:

  1. The Phoenix
  2. I Slept with Someone in Fall Out Boy and All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me
  3. A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More “Touch Me”
  4. This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race
  5. Alone Together
  6. Thriller
  7. Death Valley
  8. Sugar, We’re Goin Down
  9. Young Volcanoes
  10. Hold On, We’re Going Home
    (Drake cover)
  11. What a Catch, Donnie
  12. 20 Dollar Nose Bleed
    (with Brendon Urie)
  13. I’m Like a Lawyer with the Way I’m Always Trying to Get You Off (Me & You)
    (Acoustic, B-stage)

  14. Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy
    (Acoustic, B-stage)
  15. Drum Solo
  16. Dance, Dance
  17. Just One Yesterday
  18. I Don’t Care
  19. My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)

That venue was only up for one summer, but some great memories were made at America’s Cup Pavilion.

It had some nice views too.

#sf #citylife #skyline #americascuppavilion #embarcadero #americascup #transamerica #baybridge



avett bros. yes, my life is complete.

A post shared by Cynthia Y, PharmD (@cynthiatyeung) on

 

