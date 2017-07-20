That Time Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, And Twenty One Pilots Played Together In SF

Do you remember back in 2013 when Fall Out Boy surprisingly came out of their hiatus, released the album “Save Rock And Roll” & subsequently went on tours that brought them to Oakland’s Fox Theater and then a fall tour that had them come to San Francisco’s America’s Cup Pavilion with both Panic! At The Disco AND twenty one pilots opening? That tour was big then, but would be HUGE now.

#21Pilots in #SanFrancisco #2013 #AmericasCupPavilion A post shared by C.A. 🌴🌊 (@bossyfuhrer) on Nov 22, 2014 at 3:45am PST

On Saturday night September 21, 2013 twenty one pilots kicked off the show at the makeshift waterfront venue and played the following:

“Car Radio”

“Guns For Hands”

“Holding Onto You”

“Ode To Sleep”

“House of Gold”

“Migraine”

A majority of the crowd was unfamiliar with the band at that point, but there’s a lot who got to say they saw them for the first time there. Next up was Panic! At The Disco:

PHOTOS: Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, Twenty One Pilots @ America’s Cup Pavilion

Panic! was preparing to release “Too Weird To Live Too Rare To Die” in a few weeks, and here was what they played:

Time to Dance The Ballad of Mona Lisa The Only Difference Between Martyrdom and Suicide Is Press Coverage Let’s Kill Tonight This Is Gospel Ready to Go (Get Me Out of My Mind) Miss Jackson But It’s Better If You Do Nine in the Afternoon I Write Sins Not Tragedies

Fall Out Boy closed out the night at their biggest Bay Area show in years.

Here’s what they played:

The Phoenix I Slept with Someone in Fall Out Boy and All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More “Touch Me” This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race Alone Together Thriller Death Valley Sugar, We’re Goin Down Young Volcanoes Hold On, We’re Going Home (Drake cover) What a Catch, Donnie 20 Dollar Nose Bleed (with Brendon Urie) I’m Like a Lawyer with the Way I’m Always Trying to Get You Off (Me & You) ( Acoustic, B-stage ) Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy ( Acoustic, B-stage ) Drum Solo Dance, Dance Just One Yesterday I Don’t Care My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)

That venue was only up for one summer, but some great memories were made at America’s Cup Pavilion.

It had some nice views too.

#sf #citylife #skyline #americascuppavilion #embarcadero #americascup #transamerica #baybridge A post shared by @missyoulikehell on Oct 6, 2013 at 6:59pm PDT