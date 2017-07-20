Watch Chris Cornell And Chester Bennington Duet On “Hunger Strike”

With today’s tragic news of the passing of Chester Bennington we’re taking the time to relive some of our favorite moments from the singer’s career. Linkin Park brought Chris Cornell on tour with them in 2008 & 2009 and over that time Chester & Chris became close friends. We also lost Chester today on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

During their time touring together Chester would often come out during Cornell’s opening sets and sing the Temple of the Dog hit “Hunger Strike” with him:

Cornell would also come out Linkin Park for “Crawling” & “Hands Held High”

Chester attended Chris Cornell’s funeral back in May and performed a cover of “Hallelujah” during the service.

Here’s what Chester wrote the morning after finding out Chris has committed suicide:

We will miss both of them & their powerful voices dearly.