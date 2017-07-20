Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Watch Chris Cornell And Chester Bennington Duet On “Hunger Strike”

July 20, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell, Hunger Strike

With today’s tragic news of the passing of Chester Bennington we’re taking the time to relive some of our favorite moments from the singer’s career. Linkin Park brought Chris Cornell on tour with them in 2008 & 2009 and over that time Chester & Chris became close friends. We also lost Chester today on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

During their time touring together Chester would often come out during Cornell’s opening sets and sing the Temple of the Dog hit “Hunger Strike” with him:

Cornell would also come out Linkin Park for “Crawling” & “Hands Held High”

Chester attended Chris Cornell’s funeral back in May and performed a cover of “Hallelujah” during the service.

Here’s what Chester wrote the morning after finding out Chris has committed suicide:

We will miss both of them & their powerful voices dearly.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live