A Drivable Star Wars Landspeeder Is Here

Over 40 years after it first hit the screen in Star Wars: A New Hope, a drivable landspeeder for kids is here!

The Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder™ 12 Volt Ride On from Radio Flyer can sit two pint-sized riders with a top speed of about five miles per hour. It also includes a control panel with sound effects from the movie.

The downside? It is a bit pricey at $499.99. If really love you kids (this would have been my childhood argument), you can pre-order for a September shipping at Toys”R”Us.

