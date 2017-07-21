Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

A Drivable Star Wars Landspeeder Is Here

July 21, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Star Wars
(Radio Flyer)

Over 40 years after it first hit the screen in Star Wars: A New Hope, a drivable landspeeder for kids is here!

The Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder™ 12 Volt Ride On from Radio Flyer can sit two pint-sized riders with a top speed of about five miles per hour. It also includes a control panel with sound effects from the movie.

RELATED: ‘Star Wars’ Vs ‘Star Trek’ Dance Off At Minor League Baseball

The downside? It is a bit pricey at $499.99. If really love you kids (this would have been my childhood argument), you can pre-order for a September shipping at Toys”R”Us.

ptru1 25932178dt A Drivable Star Wars Landspeeder Is Here

ptru1 25932178 alternate3 dt A Drivable Star Wars Landspeeder Is Here

ptru1 25932178 alternate2 dt A Drivable Star Wars Landspeeder Is Here

ptru1 25932178 alternate1 dt A Drivable Star Wars Landspeeder Is Here

 

feet A Drivable Star Wars Landspeeder Is HereBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live