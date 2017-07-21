A Rage Against The Machine-Inspired Drag Show Is Happening In San Francisco

On Sunday July 30 a one-of-a-kind event is being held at The Chapel in San Francisco (777 Valencia St.). RESIST – An Action In Drag is a retelling of Rage Against The Machine’s iconic 1992 debut album.

Get ready kids!!! Momma is part of a big stage drag/ singalong ! A post shared by Bionka Simone AsiaSF (@bionkasimone) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

RESIST will bring together drag performers and visual artists from all over the Bay Area for what is sure to be a passionate night of performance and singalongs.

Our Lady of the Nightlife. #sfdrag #dragqueen #sfdragqueens A post shared by Profundity (@profundity_sf) on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at TheChapelSF.com. Doors at 7 PM & the show begins at 8 PM. For more on who’s performing head to the Facebook event page.