A Rage Against The Machine-Inspired Drag Show Is Happening In San Francisco

On Sunday July 30 a one-of-a-kind event is being held at The Chapel in San Francisco (777 Valencia St.). RESIST – An Action In Drag is a retelling of Rage Against The Machine’s iconic 1992 debut album.
RESIST will bring together drag performers and visual artists from all over the Bay Area for what is sure to be a passionate night of performance and singalongs.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at TheChapelSF.com. Doors at 7 PM & the show begins at 8 PM. For more on who’s performing head to the Facebook event page.