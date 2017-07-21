Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

A Rage Against The Machine-Inspired Drag Show Is Happening In San Francisco

July 21, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Rage Against The Machine, San Francisco
Via Facebook

On Sunday July 30 a one-of-a-kind event is being held at The Chapel in San Francisco (777 Valencia St.). RESIST – An Action In Drag is a retelling of Rage Against The Machine’s iconic 1992 debut album.

Get ready kids!!! Momma is part of a big stage drag/ singalong !

A post shared by Bionka Simone AsiaSF (@bionkasimone) on

RESIST will bring together drag performers and visual artists from all over the Bay Area for what is sure to be a passionate night of performance and singalongs.

Our Lady of the Nightlife. #sfdrag #dragqueen #sfdragqueens

A post shared by Profundity (@profundity_sf) on

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at TheChapelSF.com. Doors at 7 PM & the show begins at 8 PM. For more on who’s performing head to the Facebook event page.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live