Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Popper Lays Chips Hitting Shelves

Last week, Lays announced the six finalists for their “Do Us A Flavor” contest and a bacon-wrapped jalapeño popper flavor was among them. Crispy Taco, Everything Bagel, and Fried Green Tomato were the flavors that advanced so it seemed all hope was dashed for the bacon-wrapped jalapeño popper one. However, this week the flavor started to show up on shelves.

Brand Eating has confirmed that the flavor is in fact hitting Walmart stores exclusively, though it could be for just a limited time.

Regardless, the bacon-wrapped jalapeño popper flavor Lays are real and you should be able to grab them already, or as they roll out over the next few weeks. Go get this in chip form.