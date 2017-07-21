Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.21.17

The end of the week is finally here and Kevin Klein Live has been desperately looking forward to it. But it seems that it wouldn’t be a simple push over Friday for Useless Weirdo, as Miss Grey stopped by to help coach him to give traffic reports that weren’t filled with mispronunciations and other similar errors. The coaching tactic that was applied was using a few of her devices to shock him any time he goofed up, which as the show learned, definitely isn’t a kink he’s into too much at all.

Plus, with first dates always being a big worry on people’s minds, Kevin Klein Live wanted to do its part to help out those concerned with such prospects. One caller mentioned that he was on his way to the airport to meet his girlfriend for the first time face to face in the Dominican Republic, but Kevin and Ally were convinced this was a catfish situation. So it may be fair to say that the first thing to not do on a first date is get catfished by person in another country.

Also on today’s podcast:

Brandon Flowers calls in to talk the new Killers album Wonderful Wonderful and future band plans

How parking designated specifically for women only is driving Kevin up the wall

Fans send their messages on the subject of Chester Bennington’s unfortunate passing

And more!

