Linkin Park Filmed A Carpool Karaoke Segment Last Week

July 21, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Carpool Karaoke, Ken Jeong, Linkin Park
Photo: James Minchin

In what ended up being one of Chester Bennington’s final public appearances, Linkin Park filmed an episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ last week.

This episode was shot for the Apple Music series set to begin this fall. It’s hosted by Ken Jeong and is a spin-off of James Corden’s Late Late Show segment.

Ken Jeong tweeted about the passing of Chester yesterday.

There’s no word on when, or if the episode will actually air, but we will let you know the latest whenever a decision is made.

Tributes and statements keep pouring in regards to the Linking Park frontman’s suicide, head here for more.

