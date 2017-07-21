Rolled Ice Cream Tacos Are Coming Soon To San Francisco

Barry Lee, owner of I-Tea Kearney, is preparing to open a Thai-rolled ice cream location at 16th and Valencia St. in San Francisco as soon as he gets the OK from city inspectors. Roll Up Creamery & Cafe is sure to be another rolled ice cream hit for the Bay Area and their quirk is that they’ll be serving it in three ways: in a cup, in a donut, and in a waffle cone taco.

Roll Up will offer 10-12 flavors of rolled ice cream including “6 God” (salted caramel with Oreo and Kinder chocolate), Purple Rain (ube and peanuts), Sunburnt Monkey (banana and nutella), and Thai Chee (Thai tea and lychee).

Thank you for all the bloggers who came out this weekend for tasting ! hope you all enjoyed the ice cream ! This photo by @hungryhungryheejin Great shot ! A post shared by Roll Up Creamery & Cafe (@rollupcreamerycafe) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

They’ll also offer two soft-serve options, ube & fior de latte. There will also be toppings like crushed jolly ranchers, cereal, strawberries, and roasted marshmallows.

For more on Roll Up head to Eater SF and follow them on Instagram to find out exactly when they’re going to open.