Rolled Ice Cream Tacos Are Coming Soon To San Francisco

July 21, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Roll Up Creamery, San Francisco
Courtesy @kat.eats/Instagram

Barry Lee, owner of I-Tea Kearney, is preparing to open a Thai-rolled ice cream location at 16th and Valencia St. in San Francisco as soon as he gets the OK from city inspectors. Roll Up Creamery & Cafe is sure to be another rolled ice cream hit for the Bay Area and their quirk is that they’ll be serving it in three ways: in a cup, in a donut, and in a waffle cone taco.

Roll Up will offer 10-12 flavors of rolled ice cream including “6 God” (salted caramel with Oreo and Kinder chocolate), Purple Rain (ube and peanuts), Sunburnt Monkey (banana and nutella), and Thai Chee (Thai tea and lychee).

They’ll also offer two soft-serve options, ube & fior de latte. There will also be toppings like crushed jolly ranchers, cereal, strawberries, and roasted marshmallows.

For more on Roll Up head to Eater SF and follow them on Instagram to find out exactly when they’re going to open.

 

