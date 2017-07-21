Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Salvador Dali’s Mustache Still Intact 26 Years After His Death!

July 21, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Salvador Dali
(Photo: AFP/GettyImages)

The surrealist painter’s body was exhumed as part of a paternity case.

Forensic scientist removed hair, nails, and two long bones from Dali’s embalmed remains to compare with the DNA of a woman who claims to be his daughter.

What makes this story stranger? Officials commented that the artist body was so well preserved that his iconic mustache retained “its classic shape of ten past ten.”

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

