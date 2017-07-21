Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Watch Corey Taylor Dedicate Stone Sour’s “Through Glass” To Chester Bennington

July 21, 2017 7:46 PM
Filed Under: Corey Taylor, Linkin Park, Stone Sour
(Photo: Brad Barket / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Last night, hours after reports of Chester Bennington’s suicide, Stone Sour played a show in Mansfield, Massachusetts. That’s where their frontman and friend of Chester’s, Corey Taylor, made a heartfelt dedication to the late singer.

Taylor dedicated “Through Glass” to him saying it was one of his favorite songs.

“We all lost somebody today. I lost a friend and this was one of his favorite songs. And I wanna dedicate to him. Chester, we will f***ing miss you.” – Corey Taylor

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

