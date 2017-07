Nickelodeon’s hit 90s cartoon “Hey Arnold!” will be getting a two-hour TV movie shown in two parts on Thanksgiving night (November 23). A sneak peek at the film was just premiered:

The movie will serve as a proper ending to the series as Arnold, with the help of his classmates, search for his parents who went missing on a Central American island when Arnold was just a baby.

It's official! The two-part, two-hour Jungle Movie is greenlit for production! So glad to be back with my friends at Nickelodeon. A post shared by Craig Bartlett (@craigbartlett) on Mar 2, 2016 at 12:46pm PST

Nickelodeon will also give us “Invader Zim” & “Rocko’s Modern Life” TV movies in 2018.