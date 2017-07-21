WATCH: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Trailer

The trailer for season 8 of The Walking Dead was revealed today at the San Diego Comic Con and it is epic!

The trailer has everything a TWD fan could hope for. It has a lot of action with cool scenes featuring all the fan favorites.

More importantly, it shows Rick Grimes and friends with the communities of The Hilltop and The Kingdom taking on Negan and The Saviors it what seems to be a series of massive battles.

The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, October 22 at 9/8c on AMC.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.