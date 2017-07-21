Whole Foods Is Having A Big Sale On Wine This Weekend

Whole Foods isn’t exactly known for having the best deals around. Sure, they’re super popular, but you’re often dropping extra money by shopping there. However, this weekend (July 21-23) Whole Foods is actually giving us a deal…and it’s on wine.
According to their press release their summer wine picks are all going to be 20% off with many going for as low as $8 a bottle. The store is also offering a special 1.5L magnum bottle of rosé for just over $20.
There will also be canned wines available, which is delightful.
For more on the deals head to Supercall.