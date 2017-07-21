Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Whole Foods Is Having A Big Sale On Wine This Weekend

July 21, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: whole foods, Wine Sale
A woman walks past a Whole Foods Market in Washington, DC, June 16, 2017, following the announcement that Amazon would purchase the supermarket chain for $13.7 billion.

Whole Foods isn’t exactly known for having the best deals around. Sure, they’re super popular, but you’re often dropping extra money by shopping there. However, this weekend (July 21-23) Whole Foods is actually giving us a deal…and it’s on wine.

According to their press release their summer wine picks are all going to be 20% off with many going for as low as $8 a bottle. The store is also offering a special 1.5L magnum bottle of rosé for just over $20.

There will also be canned wines available, which is delightful.

For more on the deals head to Supercall.

