Whole Foods Is Having A Big Sale On Wine This Weekend

Whole Foods isn’t exactly known for having the best deals around. Sure, they’re super popular, but you’re often dropping extra money by shopping there. However, this weekend (July 21-23) Whole Foods is actually giving us a deal…and it’s on wine.

Whole Foods is having a major wine sale this weekend. https://t.co/cTuiYvq1z5 pic.twitter.com/cb5KDlfyh5 — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) July 21, 2017

According to their press release their summer wine picks are all going to be 20% off with many going for as low as $8 a bottle. The store is also offering a special 1.5L magnum bottle of rosé for just over $20.

Make it the best #weekend ever with these delish deals. Get wine offer info: https://t.co/0NO2GLYu85. More deals: https://t.co/zVdGbJpsdv. pic.twitter.com/oqKwN19iK5 — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) July 21, 2017

There will also be canned wines available, which is delightful.

