SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 7/23/2017

Soundcheck is hosted by DJ @AARONAXELSEN every Sunday nights 9pm- Midnight

Follow along on Twitter @soundcheckspins for song updates and info.

9PM

RAC ft K FLAY “Heartbreak Summer”

AMERICAN HIGH “Fairfield” LOCAL

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA “The Gold”

WATERS “Hypocritical” LOCAL

THE ALL- AMERICAN REJECTS “Sweat”

DEATH FROM ABOVE “Freeze Me”

THE ACADEMIC “Bear Claw”

JUICEBOXX “Freaking Out”

ALEC LEE “I’ll Be Ready” LOCAL

DAN CROLL “Bad Boy”

LANA DEL REY “13 Beaches”

J RODDY WALSTON & THE BUSINESS “The Wanting”

DAY WAVE “Something Here” LOCAL

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS “Legends”

10 PM

THE WAR ON DRUGS “Strangest Things”

SJOWGREN “Seventeen” LOCAL

SIR SLY “Fun”

IN THE VALLEY BELOW “Bloodhands”

KIDDO “Anyone But You” LOCAL

THE ARMSTRONGS “If There Was Ever A Time” LOCAL

SYML “Where’s My Love”

WOLF ALICE “Don’t Delete The Kisses”

FAMILY CREST “Mirror Love” LOCAL

BLEACHERS “I Miss the Days”

WHITE REAPER “The World’s Best American Band”

11 PM

DIRTY HEADS “Vacation”

EYES ON THE SHORE “Atoms to Atoms” LOCAL

PORTUGAL THE MAN “Live in the Moment”

RANCID “Telegraph Avenue” LOCAL

BETA STATE “LMK” LOCAL

JACK RIVERS “Fool’s Gold”

AJR “Sober Up”

PYRITE SIDEWALK “Stopwatch” LOCAL

ALVVYS “In Undertow”