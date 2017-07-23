Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

WATCH: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Official Trailer

July 23, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Marvel Comics, San Diego Comic-Con, Thor: Ragnarok
(Marvel)

Comic-con brings us the longest look at the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok and it does not disappoint.

We get a look at the villain Hela the Goddess of Death (Cate Blanchett) laying waste to Asgard, Thor fighting side by side with Loki, The Hulk fighting the fire giant Surtur and the giant wolf Fenrir, and a glimpse of Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster.

Best yet, there is a lot of Thor with both Hulk and Bruce Banner. Thor: Ragnarok seems like the greatest super hero buddy comedy ever made.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3, 2017.

 

WATCH: Thor: Ragnarok Official Trailer

 

