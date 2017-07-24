Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Creepy Clown Motel Next To Cemetery Put Up For Sale

July 24, 2017 7:03 PM
Filed Under: clown motel, nevada
Via WSB Radio/CBS

Dubbed the “scariest” lodging in America, the clown motel, located next to a CEMETERY, in Tonopah, Nevada is up for sale.

The clown-themed hotel has been owned by Bob Perchetti since 1995, but he’s ready to part with the place (clowns included) for $900k.

The iconic motel features a lobby stuffed with clowns as well as clowns in each room, even above the beds.

Some brave soul is probably going to buy the place, located between Reno & Las Vegas. It won’t be us, though.

