Creepy ‘My Friend Dahmer’ Trailer Released

The graphic novel, “My Friend Dahmer” was released back in 2012 and the movie based on it is set to be released later this year. It stars Ross Lynch (he’s been in Disney channel things) and it looks creepy as hell. Here’s the trailer:

The film focuses on the life of the serial killer during his high school years where he didn’t quite fit in. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this past April.

Dahmer famously killed 17 men & boys over 13 years (1978-1991) and was later captured and incarcerated. For more on the film, head to Rolling Stone.