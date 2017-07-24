Fat Mike’s ‘Punk In Drublic’ Festival Hits The Bay Area This Fall

Punk rock & craft beer together in one place: Saturday October 14 at the Concord Pavilion. The festival is only coming to five cities this fall and Concord is one of them, as well as Sacramento.

A post shared by Punk In Drublic Festival (@punkindrublicfestival) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

Here’s what we know so far:

It will feature up to four hours of craft beer tastings with over 100 beers.

Tastings are included with admission.

Festival hours are 12 PM – 9 PM

Complimentary tastings are from 12 PM – 4 PM

NOFX & Stone Brewing will have a special Punk In Drublic beer available in cans only at festival dates.

Lineup coming 8/7.

The first two dates on the tour feature NOFX, Bad Religion, Goldfinger, Less Than Jake, and more so expect something similar for the Bay Area & Sacramento dates.

@fatmikedude is enjoying some Punk In Drublic hoppy Lager at @stonebrewingco !! • #PunkInDrublicFest #nofx #fatmike #stonebrewing #craftbeer #sdbeer A post shared by Punk In Drublic Festival (@punkindrublicfestival) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

For more visit PunkinDrublicfest.com.