Fat Mike’s ‘Punk In Drublic’ Festival Hits The Bay Area This Fall

Punk rock & craft beer together in one place: Saturday October 14 at the Concord Pavilion. The festival is only coming to five cities this fall and Concord is one of them, as well as Sacramento.
Here’s what we know so far:
- It will feature up to four hours of craft beer tastings with over 100 beers.
- Tastings are included with admission.
- Festival hours are 12 PM – 9 PM
- Complimentary tastings are from 12 PM – 4 PM
- NOFX & Stone Brewing will have a special Punk In Drublic beer available in cans only at festival dates.
- Lineup coming 8/7.
The first two dates on the tour feature NOFX, Bad Religion, Goldfinger, Less Than Jake, and more so expect something similar for the Bay Area & Sacramento dates.
For more visit PunkinDrublicfest.com.