‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Debuts Las Vegas DJ Pool Party Set

LAS VEGAS, NV (LIVE 105) – Irish actor Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as “Hodor” on HBO’s Game of Thrones made his Las Vegas DJ pool party debut on Sunday at The Linq Hotel.

This marks Nairn’s third performance in Vegas with shows at Sushisamba in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and at the Ghostbar at the Palms.

The 41-year-old actor/musician told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that his fans are always sweet to him because of their love of his character on Game of Thrones. To honor him, The Linq placed inflatable golden dragons in the pool and created a throne of pool noodles in front of the DJ booth.

The day before, Nairin moderated the Game of Thrones panel at the San Diego Comic-Con which included castmates Gwendoline Christie and Sophie Turner.

Hmmm…So how can we get him for BFD?



