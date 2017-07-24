Lana Del Rey Casts Spell on Donald Trump: ‘Yeah I Did It. Why Not?’

By Hayden Wright

Lana Del Rey’s excellent new album Lust for Life premiered last Friday, and the alt-pop goddess sat down with NME to discuss the latest chapter of her life and career. The interviewer drew attention to an odd headline from early this year when Lana asked fans to help her cast a spell on President Donald Tump. Del Rey has no regrets about summoning the forces of light and darkness to stall the president’s agenda—and some might even say it worked.

“Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s—,” she said. “Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes…I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I’m a bit of a mystic at heart.”

Lana’s witchcraft involved getting fans to participate in a ritual on February 24, March 26, April 24 and May 23 under the crescent moon. She directed fans to ingredients that would “bind” Trump’s administration and supporters when used appropriately.

In praise of Lana’s album (and their collaboration on Lust for Life) Stevie Nicks recently called Del Rey her “witchy sister.” See the Born to Die singer’s original tweet here: