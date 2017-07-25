Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

California Wineries And Weed Farms To Team Up

July 25, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: Marijuana, Santa Rosa
A marijuana plant is pictured as a bartender opens wine at a cannabis food event in Tacoma, Washington on July 19, 2016. As more US states move to legalize the use of recreational marijuana, the California chef is aiming to elevate haute cuisine to a new level. / AFP / Jason Redmond (Photo credit should read JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images)

Could the future of California’s wine industry include marijuana? It sure seems like that could become a serious tie-in to a Wine Country adventure. At least, that’s what the Santa Rosa Wine & Weed Symposium on August 3 is hinting at.

Men’s Journal has written a lengthy piece detailing how the two industries could be joining together. Maybe wine tastings with marijuana sampling? Vineyards growing grapes and cannabis? With 2018’s legal cannabis market in the state there’s several options.

More than 75% of those attending this August’s Wine & Weed Symposium are members of the wine industry so the interest is clearly there.

For more about the symposium, which wines pair well with what strains of marijuana, and more visit Men’s Journal.

 

