California Wineries And Weed Farms To Team Up

Could the future of California’s wine industry include marijuana? It sure seems like that could become a serious tie-in to a Wine Country adventure. At least, that’s what the Santa Rosa Wine & Weed Symposium on August 3 is hinting at.

Men’s Journal has written a lengthy piece detailing how the two industries could be joining together. Maybe wine tastings with marijuana sampling? Vineyards growing grapes and cannabis? With 2018’s legal cannabis market in the state there’s several options.

More than 75% of those attending this August’s Wine & Weed Symposium are members of the wine industry so the interest is clearly there.

