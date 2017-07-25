Chipotle Set To Add Drive-Thru Windows

According to Eater, Chipotle is prepping to unveil their first drive-thru option this fall at a location in Ohio.

At long last, Chipotle is adding a drive-thru window https://t.co/2eJSjQGhiu pic.twitter.com/zxPqCaWX4A — Eater (@Eater) July 25, 2017

The fast-casual brand has had notable issues lately with customers getting sick & rats falling from the ceiling…so this could help get some people who’ve sworn off the place to come back. They had been apprehensive to adding drive-thru’s so as to not align themselves with other fast food brands, but the addition makes sense.

Chipotle Earnings: $CMG Chipotle testing drive-thru in Ohio, while also looking to EXPAND price increases across the country. pic.twitter.com/AIvAtOAkSe — Sean D. Emory (@_SeanDavid) July 25, 2017

There’s no word on when, or if Chipotle will debut drive-thru’s outside of the “test” one in Ohio, but it seems a roll out nationwide is likely over the next few years.

Oh, and they won’t be called a “drive-thru” at Chipotle, but a “vehicular pickup window”. For more, head to Eater.