Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.25.17

New terms are invented every day by society to describe categories we didn’t know needed to exist, as seen previously with the dubbing of Xennials. Today on Kevin Klein Live was the announcement of people being overfat, which is meant to describe those who aren’t necessarily obese but a little on the overweight side, whose waist is half their height. With Useless Weirdo’s health going down and weight going up, it seems pretty clear that he fits into this category, no matter how much the fat ass denies it.

Plus, Kevin’s continued paranoia about the animal takeaway gets another piece of ammo with news reporting on a rabid squirrel that’s running wild in the Brooklyn area. Clearly this is more proof that even the friendly squirrels are turning on us, but one listener begged to disagree. A caller named Nora has been keeping one as a pet for years, which mystified Kevin. How is that legal and/or not a disgusting situation to deal with?

Also on today’s podcast:

The show gives some unprofessional stock investment ideas in the debut of Just The Stock Tip

Coachella Eric continues to give updates on what’s going on with The Bachelorette

How phones are taking eight hours of productivity away from your job every week

And more!

