Lyft Teams With Taco Bell For “Taco Mode”

Today, ridesharing company Lyft announced a partnership with Taco Bell for something that totally makes sense – “Taco Mode”.

Lyft's "Taco Mode" lets you take a stop at Taco Bell for late-night cravings https://t.co/qV8zGGTFos pic.twitter.com/yys0mEEBRf — The Verge (@verge) July 25, 2017

Taco mode will allow Lyft riders to select a ride between 9 PM – 2 AM that will take them to the nearest Taco Bell along their route. For now, passengers will make orders themselves in the drive-thru, but in the future you will be able to place an order through the app so your food will be ready when you arrive at the Taco Bell.

Taco mode will test in Orange County the weekends of July 28-30 & August 3-5 with select cities testing it in following weeks (the Bay Area has to be one of the test spots, right?) and a full roll out of the feature is expected in 2018.

If you’re in the OC the next two weekends look out for the 15 Left cars wrapped in festive taco wallpaper.