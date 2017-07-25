Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

San Francisco’s Monthly Filipino Night Market And Concert Coming In August

July 25, 2017 1:33 PM
Courtesy UNDSCVRD SF

UNDSCVRD SF is crowdfunding a FREE monthly music, art, and food festival to benefit SF’s new SOMA Pilipinas district. Inspired by the night markets of Asia you’ll be able music, dance, food, art, fashion, and so much more every third Friday of the month at the Old Mint (88 5th St.) from 6 PM – midnight.

The first night of the festival is scheduled for Friday night August 18th and will feature performers like the Bay Area’s own Lyrics Born & LA’s Low Leaf.

UNDSCVRD is currently looking to reach their “flexible goal” of $65,000 by Monday July 31. You can back the project and earn perks over on their IndieGoGo campaign page.

The festival will also showcase the 3rd wave of the Filipino food market.

The market will take over the two floors & twenty-five rooms of the 94,000 sq. ft. Old Mint building and more vendors are still to be announced. For more on this new night market & concert head to Undiscoveredsf.com.

