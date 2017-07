Hayao Miyazaki’s 2002 Academy Award winning film ‘Spirited Away’ will be shown for two consecutive nights in San Francisco on the first weekend of August at Landmark’s Clay Theater (2261 Fillmore St.)

The midnight showings will take place on Friday night August 4 & Saturday night August 5. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here.

Studio Ghibli Theme Park Set To Open In 2020

If you’re a big Miyazaki fan, jump on this quick. For more, head to the Facebook event page.