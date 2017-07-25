Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

‘The Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening Launching ‘Disenchantment’ Series On Netflix

July 25, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Futurama, Matt Groening, Netflix, The Simpsons
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Bart Simpson, Matt Groening, Homer Simpson attendthe ceremony honoring Matt Groening with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 14, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama, is bringing a new adult animated comedy fantasy series to Netflix.

Disenchantment will feature the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre and be animated by the studio behind Futurama.

In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

“Ultimately,” says Matt Groening in a statement, “Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”

The first ten episodes will be released at some point in 2018.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

