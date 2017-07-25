Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

There’s A ‘Harry Potter’ Version Of Cards Against Humanity

July 25, 2017 8:16 PM
Filed Under: Cards Against Humanity, Harry Potter
TheCardGameThatCantBeNamed/Facebook

Were you aware of this? There is a ‘Harry Potter’-themed version of the popular Cards Against Humanity game called “Cards Against Muggles” and you can download a playable version now for $19.95. You just have to print out the cards yourself…Get ’em here.

It’s not exactly kid-friendly, so be aware it is for adults only as it features plenty of NSFW ‘Harry Potter’ cards.

Screening Of ‘Harry Potter’ Accompanied By Live Orchestra In San Francisco

It is a “hilariously offensive” way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the ‘Harry Potter’ series, so if you want ’em download them now.

#cardsagainstmuggles

A post shared by Shelly🐚Stone (@shellylstone) on

For more, head to BoredPanda.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live