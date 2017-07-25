There’s A ‘Harry Potter’ Version Of Cards Against Humanity

Were you aware of this? There is a ‘Harry Potter’-themed version of the popular Cards Against Humanity game called “Cards Against Muggles” and you can download a playable version now for $19.95. You just have to print out the cards yourself…Get ’em here.
It’s not exactly kid-friendly, so be aware it is for adults only as it features plenty of NSFW ‘Harry Potter’ cards.
It is a “hilariously offensive” way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the ‘Harry Potter’ series, so if you want ’em download them now.
For more, head to BoredPanda.