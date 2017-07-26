Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Coca-Cola Is Killing Off Coke Zero

July 26, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: COCA COLA, Coke Zero
(Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola announced that it is revamping Coke Zero as a newly formulated Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

They will stop selling Coke Zero in August when the newly formulated Zero Sugar hits shelve.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the new and improved Coke Zero. We’ve made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet, and it will be available across America in August.

The internet is not happy …

 

feet Coca Cola Is Killing Off Coke ZeroBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

