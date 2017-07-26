Free Concert To Be Held At San Francisco’s Sutro Baths This Saturday

On Saturday July 29, SFJazz & the Golden Gate Parks National Conservatory are teaming up to present a concert at San Francisco’s Lands End & Sutro Baths.
"At a certain point the music becomes too big for a concert hall, so then you have no choice but to move outside." #JohnLutherAdams #SFJAZZ and Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy team up to present the composer's immersive percussion work '#Inuksuit' at S.F.'s iconic #LandsEnd on July 29 at 1pm – free to all – part of a weeklong John Luther Adams Festival. Learn more 👉🏽 sfjazz.org Find us on Facebook or YouTube to watch the full 'Inuksuit' video.
Composer Doug Perkins of Sō Percussion directs will direct John Luther Adams’ Inuksuit. The location of the event will be on the north end of Ocean Beach where Geary Boulevard and the Great Highway converge.
The piece intends to create a harmony between music and geography.
For more on the concert visit FunCheapSF.