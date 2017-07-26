Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Free Concert To Be Held At San Francisco’s Sutro Baths This Saturday

July 26, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: John Luther Adams, Sutro Baths
Courtesy @tkblgn/Instagram

On Saturday July 29, SFJazz & the Golden Gate Parks National Conservatory are teaming up to present a concert at San Francisco’s Lands End & Sutro Baths.

Composer Doug Perkins of Sō Percussion directs will direct John Luther Adams’ Inuksuit. The location of the event will be on the north end of Ocean Beach where Geary Boulevard and the Great Highway converge.

The piece intends to create a harmony between music and geography.

For more on the concert visit FunCheapSF.

