Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.26.17

It’s been a long time coming, but Kevin thinks he has just now discovered a children’s song creepier than the one he found involving Uncle Jerry barging his way into that infamous song. Kevin has been presented with a song that somehow involves a child named Johnny Johnny and his papa demanding him to open his mouth. The confusion and uncomfortable feeling is felt pretty strongly by the show, but there’s no doubt that Kevin will soon enough find something even creepier with the next infant program he has to take his daughter.

Plus, the middle of the week always brings out the wonderful Ms. Wednesday, with a trip to the filming location of season two of 13 Reasons Why. The intended goal was trying to get her and a mention of the show in a take or two, but Kevin and Ally were pretty satisfied with just getting her to steal some food from craft services. Did she find any success or were the show’s dreams of Netflix-related fame dashed? Listen below to find out!

Also on today’s podcast:

Useless Weirdo’s waist is measured to see if he is indeed overfat

How a tote bag involving the word “glitter” getting mistaken for “Hitler” is causing some major issues

Midweek Middle Fingers get pointed at a barrage of subjects, but especially Useless Weirdo

And more!

