Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight To Be Shown In Bay Area Theaters

Fathom Events is bringing live watch parties of the Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor fight to theaters across the country on Saturday night August 26.

The biggest fight of the year will be shown on the big screens and tickets are going for $40 a person, which is cheaper than the $89 you’d spend to watch it via Pay Per View ($99 in HD).

To see which theaters near you are showing it head to Fathom Events. Bay Area theaters participating include:

Century 9 San Francisco Centre (845 Market St.)

Daly City 20

Bay Street 16 (Emeryville)

San Jose Oakridge 20

Eastridge Mall 15 (San Jose)

Milpitas Great Mall 20

Walnut Creek 14

Century Napa Valley

Vallejo 14

Mountain View Cinema 16

Century 20 Downtown Redwood City

All showings begin at 6:00 PM on August 26. For more info, head to Fathom Events.