Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight To Be Shown In Bay Area Theaters

July 26, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: Conor McGregor, Fathom Events, Floyd Mayweather
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 13: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor face off during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour event at Barclays Center on July 13, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Fathom Events is bringing live watch parties of the Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor fight to theaters across the country on Saturday night August 26.

The biggest fight of the year will be shown on the big screens and tickets are going for $40 a person, which is cheaper than the $89 you’d spend to watch it via Pay Per View ($99 in HD).

To see which theaters near you are showing it head to Fathom Events. Bay Area theaters participating include:

  • Century 9 San Francisco Centre (845 Market St.)
  • Daly City 20
  • Bay Street 16 (Emeryville)
  • San Jose Oakridge 20
  • Eastridge Mall 15 (San Jose)
  • Milpitas Great Mall 20
  • Walnut Creek 14
  • Century Napa Valley
  • Vallejo 14
  • Mountain View Cinema 16
  • Century 20 Downtown Redwood City

All showings begin at 6:00 PM on August 26. For more info, head to Fathom Events.

