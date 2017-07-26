Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

San Francisco Ice Cream Festival This August

July 26, 2017 6:57 PM
Filed Under: ice cream, San Francisco
Courtesy SPARK Social SF

The San Francisco Ice Cream Festival is hitting SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Blvd North) from 11 AM – 4 PM on Saturday afternoon August 19. That’s where you can expect cups, cones, floats, pops, and so much more.

The all ages event will feature games, food like pizza, poke, ramen, oh, and TONS of ice cream.

It’s $5 for adults and free for kids 10 & under.

Here’s some of who you can expect to see there:

All gold errythangggg. We died and went to dessert heaven yesterday with these #DOUGHP cookie dough ice cream sundaes. Nutella sauce and gold pearls?! What did we do to deserve this masterpiece? 🙏🏼🙌🏼 Thanks to all of you who stopped by to chow down and celebrate the launch of our DOUGHP x @milkandcookiebar collab yesterday! #dessertheaven #hookedondoughp #cookiedough #ediblecookiedough #rawcookiedough #icecream #sundae #sundaes #icecreamcookiedough #cookiedoughicecream #cookiedoughicecreamsandwich #icecreamsandwich #sffoodies @yelpsf #yelpit @eater @eater_sf @top_sf_restaurants @sf_eater @sfchronicle #newfood #newandnoteworthy #smallbusiness #womanownedbusiness #ladyboss #bosslady #startup #foodstartup #foodstagram #foodporn #hardcorefoodporn

A post shared by DOUGHP (@doughpsf) on

For advanced tickets and more info head to the Facebook event page.

More from Dallas
