San Francisco Ice Cream Festival This August

The San Francisco Ice Cream Festival is hitting SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Blvd North) from 11 AM – 4 PM on Saturday afternoon August 19. That’s where you can expect cups, cones, floats, pops, and so much more.

The all ages event will feature games, food like pizza, poke, ramen, oh, and TONS of ice cream.

It’s $5 for adults and free for kids 10 & under.

Here’s some of who you can expect to see there:

For advanced tickets and more info head to the Facebook event page.