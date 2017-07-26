San Francisco Ice Cream Festival This August

The San Francisco Ice Cream Festival is hitting SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Blvd North) from 11 AM – 4 PM on Saturday afternoon August 19. That’s where you can expect cups, cones, floats, pops, and so much more.
When you cater alongside your friends (@hooktdoughnuts) and have time to mix things up. This is a micro donut sandwich filled with frozen Custard and topped with chocolate syrup. #frozenkuhsterd #frozencustard #fkfrozencustard #hooktminidoughnuts #hooktdoughnuts #micro #microdonutsandwich #donutsandwich #cheatdayeveryday #freshtodeath #getfkd #catering
The all ages event will feature games, food like pizza, poke, ramen, oh, and TONS of ice cream.
It’s $5 for adults and free for kids 10 & under.
Here’s some of who you can expect to see there:
All gold errythangggg. We died and went to dessert heaven yesterday with these #DOUGHP cookie dough ice cream sundaes. Nutella sauce and gold pearls?! What did we do to deserve this masterpiece? 🙏🏼🙌🏼 Thanks to all of you who stopped by to chow down and celebrate the launch of our DOUGHP x @milkandcookiebar collab yesterday! #dessertheaven #hookedondoughp #cookiedough #ediblecookiedough #rawcookiedough #icecream #sundae #sundaes #icecreamcookiedough #cookiedoughicecream #cookiedoughicecreamsandwich #icecreamsandwich #sffoodies @yelpsf #yelpit @eater @eater_sf @top_sf_restaurants @sf_eater @sfchronicle #newfood #newandnoteworthy #smallbusiness #womanownedbusiness #ladyboss #bosslady #startup #foodstartup #foodstagram #foodporn #hardcorefoodporn
Happy Monday Flavors: OAKLAND Blueberry Mint, Chocolate, Coffee Sorbet, Earl Grey, Ginger, Mango Agave Sorbet, Orange Agave Sorbet, Sunflower Seed Butter, Vanilla Bean BERKELEY Apple Pie, Banana, Black Sesame, Blackberry Walnut, Blueberry Mint, Cardamom, Chocolate, Coconut Sorbet, Coffee Sorbet, Earl Grey, Fresh Mint, Geranium, Ginger, Jasmine Green Tea, Lavender, Lemon Thyme, Lemongrass, Mango Agave Sorbet, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Sunflower Seed Butter, Sweet Corn, Vanilla Bean, White Peach, Yerba Santa, Ylang Ylang #4thofjuly #berkeleyeats #oaklandeats #organicicecream #icecreamdate
For advanced tickets and more info head to the Facebook event page.