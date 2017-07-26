Santa Cruz Tequila & Taco Music Festival Returns In August

Were you aware that this festival is happening on the last weekend of August at Santa Cruz’s San Lorenzo Park? It’s a 2-day event on August 26-27 where you’ll be treated to top-shelf tequila samples, gourmet tacos, live music & much more.

Some of our favorite photos from this past weekend's #TequilaandTaco Thank You San Diego for making our first year there #AMAZING👍 Until next year San Diego 👋 Next Stop #TequilaandTaco Pasadena! JUST ADDED! 🚗💨 A post shared by Tequila &Taco Music Festival (@tequilaandtaco) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Each day’s events run from 11:30 AM – 6 PM with tequila sampling happening exclusively on Saturday August 26 from 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM.

Sunday August 27 is all about margaritas. Both days will have plenty of live music as well.

Premiere Two day passes are $60. The Saturday tequila experience is $40, and general admission for each day is $10. Grab tickets at Eventbrite. Kids 12 & under are free.

For more info visit the Facebook event page.