A young AFI was touring in support of 1995’s “Answer That And Stay Fashionable” & 1996’s “Very Proud Of Ya” on this night in ’96 when they hit Chicago’s Fireside Bowl. Video of the performance surfaced online and it’s punk rock as f**k.

The Ukiah-based band went on to do very big things, and those in the crowd that night are fortunate they get to say they saw them way back when Davey was rocking the bleached blond look.