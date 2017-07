Brand New, the emo/rock band from the 2000s with quite possibly the scene’s biggest cult following, has announced a one-off headlining show on Monday September 11 at The Warfield in San Francisco.

September 11 at @thewarfield with @SANDYalexg. Presale available now: https://t.co/OtLQ1NgUam General on sale at 12PM PST tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/R7c6DG7ZSN — Brand New (@brandnewrock) July 27, 2017

The only other dates the band has for 2017 currently are festival dates, so this seems to be a unique headlining show for us in the Bay Area.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now & the general on sale will be at 12 PM on Friday July 28.

This show will sell out quick.