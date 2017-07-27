July 29, 2007: Projekt Revolution @ Shoreline

On this day 10 years ago Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution hit the Shoreline in Mountain View. The tour had taken a few years off as the band was working on their third album “Minutes To Midnight,” but it returned in a big way in 2007 with support from My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, HIM, Placebo, Mindless Self Indulgence, Saosin, Madina Lake, and more.
Here’s what Linkin Park played that night at the Shoreline:
No More Sorrow
Lying From You
Somewhere I Belong
Wake
Given Up
From the Inside
Papercut
Points of Authority
Hands Held High(Live premiere)
Numb
Pushing Me Away(Piano Version)
Breaking the Habit
Shadow of the Day
Crawling
The Little Things Give You Away
What I’ve Done
In the End
One Step Closer
- Encore:
Cure for the Itch
QWERTY
Bleed It Out
Faint
Want to relive that night? Here’s a full show from the Detroit stop of the 2007 Projekt Revolution tour: