July 29, 2007: Projekt Revolution @ Shoreline

July 27, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Linkin Park, Projekt Revolution
(Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

On this day 10 years ago Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution hit the Shoreline in Mountain View. The tour had taken a few years off as the band was working on their third album “Minutes To Midnight,” but it returned in a big way in 2007 with support from My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, HIM, Placebo, Mindless Self Indulgence, Saosin, Madina Lake, and more.

Here’s what Linkin Park played that night at the Shoreline:

  1. No More Sorrow
  2. Lying From You
  3. Somewhere I Belong
  4. Wake
  5. Given Up
  6. From the Inside
  7. Papercut
  8. Points of Authority
  9. Hands Held High
    (Live premiere)
  10. Numb
  11. Pushing Me Away
    (Piano Version)
  12. Breaking the Habit
  13. Shadow of the Day
  14. Crawling
  15. The Little Things Give You Away
  16. What I’ve Done
  17. In the End
  18. One Step Closer
  19. Encore:
  20. Cure for the Itch
  21. QWERTY
  22. Bleed It Out
  23. Faint

Want to relive that night? Here’s a full show from the Detroit stop of the 2007 Projekt Revolution tour:

