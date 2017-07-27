July 29, 2007: Projekt Revolution @ Shoreline

On this day 10 years ago Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution hit the Shoreline in Mountain View. The tour had taken a few years off as the band was working on their third album “Minutes To Midnight,” but it returned in a big way in 2007 with support from My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, HIM, Placebo, Mindless Self Indulgence, Saosin, Madina Lake, and more.

yo, this was the best show I ever went to. Let's talk about the line up and like, what if it happened this coming summer. Would you die? Because I would. #ProjektRevolution2007 A post shared by @KOLYKOLGATE >> (@kolykolgate) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:29pm PST

Here’s what Linkin Park played that night at the Shoreline:

No More Sorrow Lying From You Somewhere I Belong Wake Given Up From the Inside Papercut Points of Authority Hands Held High ( Live premiere ) Numb Pushing Me Away ( Piano Version ) Breaking the Habit Shadow of the Day Crawling The Little Things Give You Away What I’ve Done In the End One Step Closer Encore: Cure for the Itch QWERTY Bleed It Out Faint

Want to relive that night? Here’s a full show from the Detroit stop of the 2007 Projekt Revolution tour: