Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.27.17

Another week, another Double Trouble Thursday, where you’re getting double the usual Half-Off Podcast. Today’s show saw Useless Weirdo and Twinkie getting prepared for their first comedy set together, but neither know what type of comedy they’ll be doing. The general consensus was for the two of them to do two completely different styles of comedy, which were randomly selected out of a cap. There’s no doubt that it’ll be a disaster, but he’s hoping it’ll at least be an entertaining disaster.

Plus, it turns out one of the best parts of a fight in a relationship, make up sex, is actually one of the worst ways to mend wounds. Needless to say the men on the show that manage to have relationships were pretty bummed to hear this news, but Ally seemed perfectly content with this study’s results. The proven method was for having the men show more emotion, but as the show learned, Dead Eyes seems more than willing to be a baby back bitch and have some tears.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin grapples with his possible racism that he may have showed at the Golden Gate Bridge

Kevin Nealon stops by to talk golf and his love of hiking the great outdoors

How far we’re all willing to go to save our phones from possible harm

And more!

