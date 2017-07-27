Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Kiss Members Are Bringing Their Restaurant To Northern California

July 27, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Kiss, Sacramento, vacaville
Gene Simmons & Paul Stanley are guys you know from classic rock band Kiss. If you don’t really know their music then you’ve at least seen them on ‘Family Guy,’ right? Or Gene Simmons reality shows? No matter, they have a restaurant called Rock And Brews and it’s coming to both Vacaville and Sacramento.

Rock And Brews is supposed to bring a party vibe and serves as a monument to classic rock legends, similar to the Hard Rock Cafe.

The northern California iterations are due open on Nut Tree Parkway in Vacaville and at Sacramento’s Cal Expo in early 2018.

Lick it up 😋 #kiss #rockandbrews #burgers #craftbeer #thirstythursday

A post shared by Rock & Brews® Restaurants (@rockandbrews) on

Expect plenty of beer, burgers, and wings.

Music to your taste buds 🎶 #beerflights #craftbeer #thirstythursday #rockandbrews

A post shared by Rock & Brews® Restaurants (@rockandbrews) on

