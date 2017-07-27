Kiss Members Are Bringing Their Restaurant To Northern California

Gene Simmons & Paul Stanley are guys you know from classic rock band Kiss. If you don’t really know their music then you’ve at least seen them on ‘Family Guy,’ right? Or Gene Simmons reality shows? No matter, they have a restaurant called Rock And Brews and it’s coming to both Vacaville and Sacramento.

A post shared by Rock & Brews® Restaurants (@rockandbrews) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Rock And Brews is supposed to bring a party vibe and serves as a monument to classic rock legends, similar to the Hard Rock Cafe.

The northern California iterations are due open on Nut Tree Parkway in Vacaville and at Sacramento’s Cal Expo in early 2018.

Lick it up 😋 #kiss #rockandbrews #burgers #craftbeer #thirstythursday A post shared by Rock & Brews® Restaurants (@rockandbrews) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Expect plenty of beer, burgers, and wings.