San Francisco’s Tron-Themed Speakeasy: The Grid

One of the hottest new bars in San Francisco for 2017 has been the Coin-Op Game Room (606 Bryant St.). Arcade games, drinks, good looking interior, and now they have one of the things they promised when they originally opened – the Tron-themed speakeasy, The Grid.
The by-reservation-only bar is a more intimate space in the building with a “secret entrance” is only open on Thursdays-Saturdays from 7 PM – 2 AM.
It’s very clean, very white, and very futuristic inside & there’s plenty of drinks to choose from.
Reviews are pretty good on Yelp and give you a good idea of what you’re getting into.
For more on the space & how to get in head to Eater SF.