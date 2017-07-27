Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

San Francisco’s Tron-Themed Speakeasy: The Grid

July 27, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: Coin-Op, San Francisco, The Grid
Courtesy of Patricia Chang (http://www.patriciachangphotography.com/)

One of the hottest new bars in San Francisco for 2017 has been the Coin-Op Game Room (606 Bryant St.). Arcade games, drinks, good looking interior, and now they have one of the things they promised when they originally opened – the Tron-themed speakeasy, The Grid.

The by-reservation-only bar is a more intimate space in the building with a “secret entrance” is only open on Thursdays-Saturdays from 7 PM – 2 AM.

It’s very clean, very white, and very futuristic inside & there’s plenty of drinks to choose from.

Reviews are pretty good on Yelp and give you a good idea of what you’re getting into.

coinopspeakeasy pchang 9394 l San Franciscos Tron Themed Speakeasy: The Grid

Courtesy of Patricia Chang (http://www.patriciachangphotography.com/)

For more on the space & how to get in head to Eater SF.

 

Comments

