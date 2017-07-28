Candlelight Memorial For Chester Bennington Sunday Night In San Jose

This past week, Linking Park’s Mike Shinoda shared a google .doc with information about memorials for Chester Bennington being held around the world.
The Bay Area memorial & celebration of Chester’s life is expected to take place Sunday night July 30 from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM at Arena Green West in San Jose.
One week. Feels like forever. I’m here for a couple updates. I know these links aren’t clickable. Just type them out in your browser; they're easy to remember. 1.) If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to tiny.cc/lpmemorial and all the amazing fan sites I’ve previously mentioned. 2.) If you’re having suicidal thoughts, go to chester.linkinpark.com 3.) If you’re going to buy merch in honor of Chester, consider who the purchase benefits. Don’t give money to scumbag bootleggers and opportunists. Linkin Park official merchandise is at store.linkinpark.com 4.) If you want to donate in honor of Chester, do it at musicforrelief.org 5.) Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult time. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
There is also another memorial planned in front of The Fillmore in SF on Sunday night from 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM.