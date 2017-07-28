Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Candlelight Memorial For Chester Bennington Sunday Night In San Jose

July 28, 2017 9:34 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park, San Jose
A picture taken on July 22, 2017 shows red roses and a picture of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington laid in front of the US embassy in central Moscow in memory of Bennington on July 22, 2017. Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington killed himself on the birthday of his late friend Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, highlighting the close friendship between the two troubled singers. The 41-year-old Bennington, who like Cornell had long suffered alcohol and drug problems, was found hanging at his Los Angeles home on July 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Maxim ZMEYEV (Photo credit should read MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP/Getty Images)

This past week, Linking Park’s Mike Shinoda shared a google .doc with information about memorials for Chester Bennington being held around the world.

The Bay Area memorial & celebration of Chester’s life is expected to take place Sunday night July 30 from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM at Arena Green West in San Jose.

One week. Feels like forever. I’m here for a couple updates. I know these links aren’t clickable. Just type them out in your browser; they're easy to remember. 1.) If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to tiny.cc/lpmemorial and all the amazing fan sites I’ve previously mentioned. 2.) If you’re having suicidal thoughts, go to chester.linkinpark.com 3.) If you’re going to buy merch in honor of Chester, consider who the purchase benefits. Don’t give money to scumbag bootleggers and opportunists. Linkin Park official merchandise is at store.linkinpark.com 4.) If you want to donate in honor of Chester, do it at musicforrelief.org 5.) Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult time. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on

There is also another memorial planned in front of The Fillmore in SF on Sunday night from 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM.

 

