Candlelight Memorial For Chester Bennington Sunday Night In San Jose

This past week, Linking Park’s Mike Shinoda shared a google .doc with information about memorials for Chester Bennington being held around the world.

If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to https://t.co/AjDUYmACQN and the amazing fan sites I've previously mentioned. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 28, 2017

The Bay Area memorial & celebration of Chester’s life is expected to take place Sunday night July 30 from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM at Arena Green West in San Jose.

There is also another memorial planned in front of The Fillmore in SF on Sunday night from 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM.