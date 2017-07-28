Feline Nightlife Event In SF This August

Feline nightlife is an event on Thursday night August 17 from 6 PM – 10 PM at the California Academy Of Sciences focusing on cats.
Described as the “purrr-fect way” to proclaim your love for all things feline.
There will be a cat video film festival, a talk on the “cat lady parasite”, a meet & greet discussion with the Cat Man of West Oakland, and the classroom Safari will be bringing ocelots and other serval cats to the party.
It's hard to imagine an ocelot cuter than our elderly Très! She can best be described as a rather stereotypical grumpy old lady…stubborn, set in her ways, and just a bit cantankerous. She has strong—and virtually instantaneous—opinions about just about everything, and she sees no reason to keep her thoughts to herself. As a result, it took Très only a few weeks after her arrival in 2009 to train us to provide attention, enrichment, and her favorite foods on command!
