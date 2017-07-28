Feline Nightlife Event In SF This August

Feline nightlife is an event on Thursday night August 17 from 6 PM – 10 PM at the California Academy Of Sciences focusing on cats.

Described as the “purrr-fect way” to proclaim your love for all things feline.

There will be a cat video film festival, a talk on the “cat lady parasite”, a meet & greet discussion with the Cat Man of West Oakland, and the classroom Safari will be bringing ocelots and other serval cats to the party.

