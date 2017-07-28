Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Feline Nightlife Event In SF This August

July 28, 2017 10:04 PM
The sunglass cat poses during the Los Angeles Feline Film Festival at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on September 21, 2014. The annual event featuring celebrity cats and feline films raises money for local cat sanctuaries and rescue organizations. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
A cat in sunglasses, unrelated. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Feline nightlife is an event on Thursday night August 17 from 6 PM – 10 PM at the California Academy Of Sciences focusing on cats.

Described as the “purrr-fect way” to proclaim your love for all things feline.

There will be a cat video film festival, a talk on the “cat lady parasite”, a meet & greet discussion with the Cat Man of West Oakland, and the classroom Safari will be bringing ocelots and other serval cats to the party.

For more check out the Facebook event page.

